Czech government bans non-essential entry from abroad - foreign ministry

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 30-01-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 01:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Czech government banned non-essential entry into the country as of Saturday, the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter on Friday.

The decision, part of the government's tightening of restrictions amid concern about the spread of the British variant of the coronavirus, left a range of exceptions such as commute for travel for work and family visits.

