UK says French travel ban won't affect its hauliers

UK says French travel ban won't affect its hauliersReuters | London | Updated: 30-01-2021 02:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 02:37 IST
France's decision to close its borders to countries outside the European Union to contain the spread of COVID-19 does not apply to hauliers travelling between the United Kingdom and France, British transport minister Grant Shapps said.
"French PM Jean Castex has announced that France is to close its borders to all countries outside the EU from Sunday. However, I can confirm that this does NOT apply to hauliers, so trade will continue to flow smoothly," Shapps said on Twitter.
