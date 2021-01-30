Left Menu

Happiest Minds acquires Pimcore Global Services for USD 8.25 mn

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2021 12:48 IST
Happiest Minds acquires Pimcore Global Services for USD 8.25 mn
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd will acquire US-based Pimcore Global Services for USD 8.25 million (about Rs 60 crore).

Houston-based Pimcore Global Services is a digital e-commerce and data management solutions company.

''Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd has concluded and signed definitive agreements to acquire 100 per cent ownership interest of PGS Inc (doing business as Pimcore Global Services) for a consideration of USD 8.25 million,'' Happiest Minds said in a regulatory filing late Friday night.

The acquisition will further strengthen Happiest Minds' offerings and leadership in the digital transformation space, it added.

It will also help create greater digital capital for customers and facilitate onboarding more customer logos of strategic consequence. The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The filing noted that PGS has a strategic partnership with Pimcore Austria for delivering solutions around Pimcore, an open-source framework which helps enterprises establish a robust digital presence through seamless data and experience management. PGS clientele includes customers across retail, CPG and manufacturing verticals.

''PGS and Happiest Minds have had a successful strategic partnership pursuant to which Happiest Minds has been rendering offshore services to PGS,'' it said. Revenues of PGS for the fiscal ending December 31, 2020 were at USD 10.6 million and Happiest Minds counts PGS amongst its list of USD 2 million-plus customers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. COVID vaccine hopeful using Gates Foundation cash to prepare for human trial

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca CEO Soriot says manufacturing glitches unavoidable; Novavax expects to produce 150 million vaccine and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5: More focus on Cody family & underworld links, Season 6 renewed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-More than 200,000 flee 'apocalyptic' conflict in Central African Republic

More than 200,000 people have fled fighting in the Central African Republic CAR since violence erupted over a December election result, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said on Friday, with nearly half crossing into the Democratic Republic of ...

Pak violates ceasefire along IB in J&K's Kathua

The Pakistani army has violated the ceasefire again by resorting to unprovoked firing along the International Border IB in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua district, officials said on Saturday.The firing from across the border started around 10.10...

BGR-34 plus allopathic drug combo may be effective in diabetes management: Study

Ayurvedic formulation BGR-34 along with allopathic drug glibenclamide may have a significant role in controlling diabetes, according to interim findings of a study conducted by doctors at AIIMS here.The findings hold importance given that p...

Anupam Kher thanks Smiriti Irani, Harsh Vardhan, Ravi Shankar Prasad for launching his book in Delhi

Actor Anupam Kher on Saturday extended gratitude to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani for launching his book Your Best Day Is Today in Delhi. The Saaransh ac...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021