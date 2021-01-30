Goods train bogie overturns, briefly disrupts rail traffic in UP's Pratapgarh

A bogie of a goods train overturned after being hit by a truck in the goods shed of Pratapgarh railway station on Saturday morning hampering movement of rail traffic, officials said.

The goods train carrying cement bags had arrived here from Madhya Pradesh on Friday night and was in the goods shed when the incident took place around 9 am, Station Superintendent Tribhuwan Mishra said.

Both the bogie and the truck overturned and were removed by 12 pm with help from cranes, he said adding that the rail traffic has been restored.

Investigations are going on in this connection, he added.