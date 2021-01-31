Left Menu

Tejas Mark II to roll out next year; high-speed trials in 2023:HAL Chief Madhavan

A more potent version of the indigenous Tejas multirole combat jet featuring a much powerful engine, greater load carrying capability, next-generation electronic warfare system and an array of superior avionics is expected to be rolled out next year and its first high-speed trials will start in 2023, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd R Madhavan has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 13:23 IST
Tejas Mark II to roll out next year; high-speed trials in 2023:HAL Chief Madhavan
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A more potent version of the indigenous Tejas multirole combat jet featuring a much powerful engine, greater load carrying capability, next-generation electronic warfare system and an array of superior avionics is expected to be rolled out next year and its first high-speed trials will start in 2023, Chairman and Managing Director of Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd R Madhavan has said. He said the structural package and other work on the Tejas Mark II is progressing well and its production is likely to start somewhere around 2025.

He said the upgraded version will have a bigger fuselage, longer range, better maintainability, greater load carrying capability, much stronger engine power and superior net-centric warfare systems.

With increase in range and payload capability, Madhavan said the new variant will be much superior than Tejas Mark-IA, 73 of which are being procured by the Indian Air Force from the HAL under a Rs 48,000 crore deal that was approved by the government on January 13.

''Tejas Mark II is likely to roll out by August-September of 2022 after that the first flight will take some time. The first high-speed trial of the jet will start in 2023 and we expect the production to start somewhere around 2025,'' Madhavan told PTI.

Asked about the weapon package for Tejas Mark II, Madhavan did not give a direct reply and said it will be decided at a later stage depending on requirement and changing dynamics.

Tejas is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter manufactured by the state-run HAL. The aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support with reconnaissance and anti-ship operations as its secondary roles. The Tejas Mk-1A will be equipped with an active electronically scanned array radar, beyond visual range missile, electronic warfare suite and air-to-air refuelling system. On the next generation advanced multi-role combat aircraft (AMCA) project, the HAL chairman and managing director said the aim was to implement the project under the framework of a special purpose vehicle also involving private sector players.

India is working on the fifth-generation medium weight deep penetration fighter jet and the project is estimated to cost around USD 5 billion.

Madhavan said the prototype of the aircraft is likely to be ready by 2026 and its production could start by 2030. He added that the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) was working on the timelines for the project.

''It is still in the initial design stage. We are trying to get into a SPV route where HAL and DRDO will be partners and we will try to bring in some private players, at least two. We want them (private players) to have a slight majority (stakes) so that it does not become a government entity,'' he said.

Madhavan said the thinking has been that the private players could hold 50.5 per cent stakes in the venture so that it is deemed as private though there will be provisions for audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG).

''What we are planning to do is to get the prototypes made by the HAL without going to any SPV route. Once we do that, then we will ask them (private players) to join hands. They will have to put in at least Rs 2,500 crore. We will put in Rs 2,500 crore as initial investment,'' he said. Madhavan suggested that the implementation of the project under the SPV route will cut procedural delays. The HAL chairman and managing director said the Rs 48,000 crore Tejas project will significantly boost the aerospace sector in India and it will have ripple effects on implementation of various ambitious programmes. Madhavan said that Tejas Mark 1A jet has superior performance levels compared to China's JF-17 combat aircraft as it has better engine, radar system, electronic warfare suit besides having edge on the overall technology.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

Colombia reaches COVID-19 vaccine agreements with Moderna, Sinovac

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Farmers dance to folk tunes at night as cops put up barbed wires, barricades at Ghazipur border

Hundreds of farmers, who reached a key protest site on the Delhi-Meerut highway in Ghazipur on the national capitals border with Uttar Pradesh, danced to upbeat tunes overnight as more supporters continued to pour in on Sunday.Security meas...

India's Modi breaks silence on months long farm protests

Indias prime minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday protesters that stormed New Delhis Red Fort had caused insult to the country, his first public comments on a months-long farmers agitation that turned violent last week. Tens of thousands o...

Bengal govt's health scheme a hoax: BJP leader

Newly inducted BJP leader Rajib Banerjee said on Sunday there is no need for the ruling Trinamool Congress to remain in power as the party has claimed that 99 per cent of development work has already been undertaken by it.Speaking at a rall...

Clerk dismissed from govt service for submitting fake caste certificate

The Malkangiri district administration has dismissed a senior clerk from government service for submitting a fake caste certificate at the time of her recruitment, an official said.District Collector Y Vijay on Saturday dismissedLakhmipriya...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021