Left Menu

Synthite Group founder-chairman dead

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 31-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 22:45 IST
Synthite Group founder-chairman dead

Kochi, Jan 31 (PTI): C V Jacob, Founder-Chairman ofthe Synthite Group, died at his home at nearby Kolenchery onSunday, family sources said.

He was 88 and leaves behind his wife, two sons- DrViju Jacob, Managing Director of Synthite Industries PrivateLtd and Aju Jacob, Director (Strategic Operations)-, besidesfour daughters.

Jacob was also the director of CIAL and former Vice-Chairman of the Spices Board.

Founded in 1972, Synthite, an oleoresin extractionfirm,is the world's largest producer of value added spiceextracts and natural spice powder with ventures in the foodflavouring, real estate, wind energy and hospitality sectors.

With an annual turnover of Rs 1,600 crore and aportfolio of 500-odd products from spice oleoresins, essentialoils, natural food colours and functional food ingredients,the group has also established a private industrial park atPangode near Kolenchery known as Synthite Taste Park.

The funeral will be held on Monday.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, condoled Jacob'sdeath.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover episode 162 titled ‘The Great War Breaks Out’, release date, synopsis & many more

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

West Virginia newspaper publisher sues Google, Facebook

Italy's medicines agency approves AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine, source says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Qatar pledges USD 360 million in aid to Hamas-ruled Gaza

The Qatari government on Sunday said it would provide 360 million in assistance for the Gaza Strip during the coming year, renewing a program that has helped reduce fighting between Israel and the territorys militant Hamas rulers.Qatar, an ...

Maoist gunned down by security forces in Odisha's Malkangiri

A suspected Maoistwas killed during a gunbattle with security forces inside aforest in Odishas Malkangiri district on Sunday, police said.The exchange of fire took place when personnel of theSpecial Operation Group SOG and District Voluntar...

2 die in collision between trucks headed for C'garh CM's event

Two persons were killed and atleast seven others critically injured on Sunday when a truckcarrying villagers for a public programme of ChhattisgarhChief Minister Bhupesh Baghel collided with another truck,which was also headed for the same ...

BJP leader smells 'political conspiracy' behind R-Day violence

BJPs Madhya Pradesh in-charge PMurlidhar Rao on Sunday suspected a political conspiracybehind the violence that broke out in Delhi during thefarmers tractor rally last week.Thousands of protesting cultivators had clashed withthe police on J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021