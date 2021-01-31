Railrestro to resume food delivery in trains from Monday

RailRestro, an authorisedcatering partner of Indian Railway Catering and TourismCorporation (IRCTC) and a food aggregator platform, on Sundaysaid it will resume restaurant food delivery services ontrains from February 1.

Food delivery service from aggregators was disabledsince lockdown was imposed in the country and restrictionswere observed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

RailRestro, a subsidiary of Patna based Yescom IndiaSoftech, said it obtained permission from the Railways andIRCTC to operate inside trains.

Train food aggregators tie-up with restaurants nearmajor railway stations and deliver food from those eateries toa passenger's seat.

RailRestro said it will be re-starting its servicesinitially at over 60 major railway stations located in variousmetropolitan and tier-1 cities including Vadodara Jn(Gujarat), Vijaywada Jn (Andra Pradesh), Kanpur Central andAllahabad Jn (Uttar Pradesh), Itarsi Jn (Madhya Pradesh), NewDelhi, Asansol Jn (West Bengal) and Pune (Maharashtra).

From mid-February, the company's service will beavailable in over 450 stations pan-India, covering almost allthe key states and union territories as well as more than7,000 trains.

''RailRestro will be adhering to various Covid-19precautionary measures during food preparation and delivery,''company CEO and Founder Manish Chandra said.

