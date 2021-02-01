Left Menu

Road accident in Uttar Pradesh, 15 injured

While two of the injured have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Dibai, six others with severe injuries have been sent to the district hospital for treatment, the Bulandshahr Police said in a statement.

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:44 IST
At least 15 people were injured following a head-on collision between a roadways bus and a truck here on Monday morning amid reduced visibility due to fog, officials said. The crash took place near Ratanpur village in Naraura police station area, where rescue and relief operations were launched immediately, the officials said. ''Eight people suffered minor injuries. While two of the injured have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Dibai, six others with severe injuries have been sent to the district hospital for treatment,'' the Bulandshahr Police said in a statement. Police personnel and local officials were present at the incident spot where traffic was disrupted as the damaged bus and truck, which was loaded with cement, remained on the road.

Efforts were on to clear the road stretch, the officials added. Two days ago, around a dozen people had died and several injured in a similar collision between a truck and state transport bus in Moradabad district of western Uttar Pradesh.

