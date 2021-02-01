Ujjwala scheme to be extended to 1 cr more beneficiaries: FM

The government on Monday said the free cooking gas LPG scheme, Ujjwala will be extended to one crore more beneficiaries.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said fuel supplies were kept running without interruption during COVID-19 lockdown. She further said city gas distribution network of providing CNG to automobiles and piped cooking gas to households will be expanded to 100 more districts.

Sitharaman also announced a transport system operator (TSO) for regulating common carrier capacity in gas pipelines to boost gas-based economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)