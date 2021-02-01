Left Menu

Govt to borrow about Rs 12 lakh cr in FY22: FM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:38 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:06 IST
Govt to borrow about Rs 12 lakh cr in FY22: FM
Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. File photo Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will borrow about Rs 12 lakh crore in 2021-22.

Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said expenditure for the next fiscal year has been pegged at Rs 34.83 lakh crore, which includes Rs 5.54 lakh crore of capital spending.

Sitharaman also said states will get 41 per cent share of taxes as per the 15th Finance Commission recommendation and the government has accepted the recommendation.

Exemption from tax audit limit has been doubled to Rs 10 crore turnover for companies doing most of their business through digital modes, she said.

The finance minister said advance tax liability on dividend income shall arise only after payment of dividend.

She further said the government proposes to ease norms to attract more foreign investment in infrastructure sector.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

China shares end higher on January factory activity

China shares closed higher on Monday, rebounding from the previous weeks fall, after growing factory activity in January showed a continued recovery in the worlds second-largest economy, although domestic lockdowns hit the pace of growth. ...

Govt committed to farmers' welfare, MSP system strengthened, sharp increase in payment to farmers: FM

Stressed that the government is committed to farmers welfare, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the MSP regime has undergone a sea change to assure price at least 1.5 times of production cost with sharp increase in procurem...

Govt to borrow about Rs 12 lakh cr in FY22: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will borrow about Rs 12 lakh crore in 2021-22.Presenting the Union Budget for 2021-22, she said expenditure for the next fiscal year has been pegged at Rs 34.83 lakh crore, w...

Bangladesh expects Myanmar to keep Rohingya repatriation commitments despite coup

Bangladesh called for peace and stability in Myanmar after a military coup on Monday, and said it hoped its neighbour make genuine efforts to move forward the stalled process of voluntary repatriation of Rohingya Muslim refugees. Mainly-Mus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021