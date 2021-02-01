Left Menu

FM announces removal of 400 old exemptions, measures to reduce anomalies in GST

Asserting that there have been record GST collections in the past few months, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a proposal to remove 400 old exemptions and take every possible measure to reduce anomalies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:46 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 13:46 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament.. Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that there have been record GST collections in the past few months, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced a proposal to remove 400 old exemptions and take every possible measure to reduce anomalies. Sitharaman's assertions came a day after the Finance Ministry on Sunday announced that Goods and Services Tax (GST) collections for January 2021 touched an all-time high of Rs 1.19 lakh crore since the introduction of GST regime.

"A record GST collections have been recorded in the last few months. As chairperson of the GST council, I want to assure the government will take every possible measure to reduce anomalies. The government is focused to further ease the process," Sitharaman said during her budgets. "A proposal will be brought to remove 400 old exemptions this year. From October 1, 2021, a revised customs duty structure free of distortions will be there," she added.

She also said that the definition of small companies will be revised by raising the capital base to Rs 2 crore from the current limit of Rs 50 lakh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

