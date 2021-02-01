Left Menu

Reactions of industrialists on FM Sitharaman's budget

Following are the reactions of industrialists to budget proposals Vedanta Resources Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal tweets Congratulations to narendramodi and FM nsitharaman for a very reformist Budget2021 with many big ideas including strategic disinvestment of two public sector banks one insurance company.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:54 IST
Reactions of industrialists on FM Sitharaman's budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Budget for 2021-22 in Parliament. Following are the reactions of industrialists to budget proposals: Vedanta Resources Executive Chairman Anil Agarwal tweets: ''Congratulations to @narendramodi and FM @nsitharaman for a very reformist #Budget2021 with many big ideas including strategic disinvestment of two public sector banks & one insurance company. Thrust on infrastructure will boost growth.'' Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweets: ''In a time of unprecedented economic stress, the Govt's responsibility was to spend enough to revive the economy or else face enormous human suffering. So I had one expectation from this budget: that we should be very liberal in terms of the targeted fiscal deficit. Box ticked.'' RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka tweets: ''Combination of Pujara & Pant innings - consistency and flamboyance! Steady focus on infra, commercial laws, ease of business with big shots of monetising PSU assets, new divestments, insurance FDI. India won in Australia. Now India shall rise above in new world order!'' Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Executive Chairperson, Biocon says: Overall, a reassuring Budget with no negative surprises that has buoyed overall sentiment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HC dismisses PIL for action against police, intelligence officials over Republic Day violence

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed with cost of Rs 10,000 a PIL seeking action against the police and intelligence officials concerned for their failure in anticipating and controlling the farmers protest on Republic Day leading to th...

COVID-19: All education institutes reopened in Pakistan

All education institutions in Pakistan, from nursery to university level, were reopened on Monday following an over two-month closure due to a second wave of the coronavirus. Pakistan had reopened school and colleges in September last year,...

Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector: PM Narendra Modi.

Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector PM Narendra Modi....

It's a pro-active budget that gives boost to wealth as well as wellness: PM Modi.

Its a pro-active budget that gives boost to wealth as well as wellness PM Modi....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021