Govt proposes Rs 20,000-cr recapitalisation for PSBs in 2021-22

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 14:55 IST
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday said the government will infuse Rs 20,000 crore into public sector banks (PSBs) in 2021-22 to meet the regulatory norms.

For the current financial year also, the government had made a provision of Rs 20,000 crore for recapitalisation.

''To further consolidate the financial capacity of PSBs, further recapitalization of Rs 20,000 crores is proposed in 2021-22,'' she said while presenting the Budget 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha.

During 2019-20, the government had proposed to make a Rs 70,000-crore capital infusion into the PSBs to boost credit for a strong impetus to the economy.

However, the government refrained from committing any capital for the PSBs in the Budget 2020-21, hoping that the lenders will raise funds from the market depending on the requirements.

In September 2020, Parliament approved Rs 20,000 crore capital infusion for PSBs as part of the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2020-21.

Of this, the government provided Rs 5,500 crore to Punjab & Sind Bank in November 2020, to meet the regulatory capital requirement.

In 2017-18, the government had infused Rs 90,000 crore, followed by Rs 1.06 lakh crore in 2018-19.

The Finance Minister further said the government had approved an increase in the Deposit Insurance cover from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakhs for bank customers last year.

''I shall be moving amendments to the DICGC Act, 1961 in this Session itself to streamline the provisions, so that if a bank is temporarily unable to fulfil its obligations, the depositors of such a bank can get easy and time-bound access to their deposits to the extent of the deposit insurance cover,'' she said.

This would help the depositors of banks that are currently under stress, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

HC dismisses PIL for action against police, intelligence officials over Republic Day violence

The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed with cost of Rs 10,000 a PIL seeking action against the police and intelligence officials concerned for their failure in anticipating and controlling the farmers protest on Republic Day leading to th...

COVID-19: All education institutes reopened in Pakistan

All education institutions in Pakistan, from nursery to university level, were reopened on Monday following an over two-month closure due to a second wave of the coronavirus. Pakistan had reopened school and colleges in September last year,...

Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector: PM Narendra Modi.

Budget will bring several positive changes for individuals, investors, industry and infrastructure sector PM Narendra Modi....

It's a pro-active budget that gives boost to wealth as well as wellness: PM Modi.

Its a pro-active budget that gives boost to wealth as well as wellness PM Modi....
