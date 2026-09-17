Swedish Election Shifts Power Landscape: What’s Next?

Sweden's Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, is expected to resign after his right-wing bloc lost the parliamentary election to the centre-left opposition. The election results favor a leadership change with Magdalena Andersson from the Social Democrats anticipated to return as Prime Minister, pending formal certification of the results.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 17:11 IST
Swedish Election Shifts Power Landscape: What’s Next?
Ulf Kristersson

Sweden is poised for a political shift as Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson prepares to resign after his party's defeat in the parliamentary election, according to reports from public broadcaster SVT.

The centre-left opposition, securing 176 seats, eclipsed Kristersson's right-wing bloc which gained 173 seats, thereby setting the stage for a new government led by Social Democratic party's Magdalena Andersson.

Though the final votes for the 349-seat parliament are counted, the outcome awaits official certification. Kristersson, from the Moderates Party, has yet to issue a public statement concerning the results.

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