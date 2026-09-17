Swedish Election Shifts Power Landscape: What’s Next?
Sweden's Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, is expected to resign after his right-wing bloc lost the parliamentary election to the centre-left opposition. The election results favor a leadership change with Magdalena Andersson from the Social Democrats anticipated to return as Prime Minister, pending formal certification of the results.
Sweden is poised for a political shift as Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson prepares to resign after his party's defeat in the parliamentary election, according to reports from public broadcaster SVT.
The centre-left opposition, securing 176 seats, eclipsed Kristersson's right-wing bloc which gained 173 seats, thereby setting the stage for a new government led by Social Democratic party's Magdalena Andersson.
Though the final votes for the 349-seat parliament are counted, the outcome awaits official certification. Kristersson, from the Moderates Party, has yet to issue a public statement concerning the results.
ALSO READ
-
Sweden's Power Shift: Kristersson Steps Down Amidst Election Upset
-
Tight Runoff Race: Lula vs. Bolsonaro in Brazil
-
Diplomatic Tensions Rise as Iran Expels Swedish Diplomat
-
Sports World Updates: From MLB Loss to UEFA's Leadership Challenge
-
Brazil's Calculated Move: Interest Rate Cut Amid Economic Slowdown