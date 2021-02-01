Left Menu

Sitharaman cuts it short this year, Budget speech around 1 hour, 50 min

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Budget 2021-22 that lasted around one hour and 50 minutes.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 15:41 IST
Sitharaman cuts it short this year, Budget speech around 1 hour, 50 min
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented Budget 2021-22 on Monday. . Image Credit: ANI

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday presented the Budget 2021-22 that lasted around one hour and 50 minutes. This was a shorter speech compared to the last two years where Sitharaman spoke for over two hours. In 2020, she was not able to complete her speech after speaking for a record 160 minutes in the Lok Sabha.

During her third budget speech in Lok Sabha, Sitharaman said that the government is committed to the welfare of farmers and the Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime has undergone a change. Sitharaman said: "The MSP regime has undergone a change to assure price that is at least 1.5 times the cost of production across all commodities. The procurement has also continued to increase at a steady pace, this has resulted in an increase in payment of farmers, substantially."

The Finance Minister also said that there is a substantial increase in investment in Health Infrastructure and the Budget outlay for Health and Wellbeing is Rs 2,23,846 crore in Budget Estimates (BE) 2021-22 as against this year's BE of Rs 94,452 crore, an increase of 137 per cent. In the Budget 2020-21, Indian Railways have prepared a National Rail Plan for India - 2030. The Plan is to create a 'future ready' Railway system by 2030. Bringing down the logistic costs for our industry is at the core of our strategy to enable 'Make in India'. It is expected that Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) and Eastern DFC will be commissioned by June 2022.

The central government is allocating Rs 1,41,678 crores for Swachh Bharat 2.0. Sitharaman also announced an outlay of Rs 2,217 crores for 42 urban centers with a million-plus population, to tackle the burgeoning problem of air pollution. The Finance Minister today announced an allocation of Rs 4,78,195.62 crore for the defence sector for 2021-22 as against last year's Rs 4,71,378 crore (including Defence Pension). Excluding pensions, it is pegged at Rs 3.62 lakh crore from last year's Rs 3.37 lakh crore.

The Budget proposals for 2021-22 on Monday put Rs 1.75 lakh crore as a target from stake sale in public sector companies and financial institutions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Anti-people budget by BJP: Mamata

West Bengal Chief MinisterMamata Banerjee Monday slammed the union budget as anti-people aimed at deceiving the masses and said the BJP talksabout nationalism, but in practice, they are the ones who areselling resources of the nation to the...

India well-poised to truly be the land of promise, hope in post-COVID world: FM

Drawing inspiration from the recent performance of the Indian cricket team in Australia under trying circumstances, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that India is well-poised to truly be the land of promise and hope in...

UP: Teen boy held for raping minor cousin

A 16-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping his minor cousin in a village here, police said on Monday.The accused has been kept in police custody, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.The five-year-old gi...

Twitter 'withholds' multiple accounts linked to farmers’ protest

Twitter on Monday withheld multiple accounts on its social media platform including those linked with the ongoing farmers protest at Delhi borders against the new contentious central farm laws.Among the accounts withheld are Kisan Ekta Morc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021