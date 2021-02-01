Left Menu

Tata Motors total sales up 25 pc at 59,959 units in Jan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:15 IST
Tata Motors on Monday reported a 25.27 percent increase in total sales at 59,959 units in January.

The company had sold a total of 47,862 units in the same month last year, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were up 28 percent at 57,742 units as compared to 45,242 units in January last year, it added.

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the month stood at 26,978 units as against 13,894 units in the same month previous year, up 94 percent.

However, the company reported a 3 percent decline in total commercial vehicle sales at 32,909 units as against 33,860 units in the year-ago period.

