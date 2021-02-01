Royal Enfield sales up 8 pc in Jan at 68,887 units

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Monday reported an 8 per cent increase in total sales at 68,887 units in January.

The company had sold 63,520 units in the same month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 64,372 units as against 61,292 units in January 2020, a growth of 5 per cent, it added.

Exports witnessed a jump of 103 per cent last month at 4,515 units as compared to 2,228 units in the year-ago month, the company said.

