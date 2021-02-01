Union Budget is a "catalyst", a "speed booster" that can revive sluggish economy: Yediyurappa

Karnataka Chief Minister B SYediyurappa on Monday said the Union Budget for 2021-22presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inParliament has come as a catalyst that can revive thissluggish economy.

He said he strongly believed that the budget will actas a ''speed booster'' to the economy which was badly hit due toCovid-19 pandemic.

Stating that it is impossible to expect a betterbudget amidst the pandemic, Yediyurappa, who holds the state'sfinance portfolio said despite that, this is the pro poor andpro middle class budget.

''The Union Finance Minister has announced necessarystrategies for economic revival as well as containment of thepandemic,'' he said.

It is a welcome measure that the vaccination driveagainst Covid-19 has been allocated Rs 35,000 crore and theFinance Minister assured that more funds will be provided incase of necessity, the Chief Minister said, addingstrengthening of agriculture sector, skill development,infrastructure development and industrial development has beengiven special emphasis in the budget.

''The budget has provided a platform to double thefarmer's income by 2022 as per the aspiration of Honble PrimeMinister Narendra Modiji,'' he said and added Rs 16.50 lakhcrore has been allocated for Agriculture and RuralDevelopment.

Strengthening and continuation of MSP has beenemphasised.

Funds to improve the infrastructure in APMCs,doubling the grants for micro irrigation and value additionprogramme for 22 crops will help farmers in a great way, hefurther said, adding that tax holiday for construction ofaffordable houses will benefit the middle class.

Noting that Rs 1.10 lakh crore has been allocatedunder National Railway Project, Yediyurappa said, it is awelcome move to have provided Rs 1.07 lakh crores for capitalexpenditure.

''An amount of Rs 14,778 crore has been announced forBengaluru Metro Project....58 kms of new route can beconstructed due to this provision. This is the biggest gift toKarnataka from our own Finance Minister,'' he added.

Chalking out programmes for 13 sectors to realisePrime Minister's dream of Aathmanirbhar Bharat is a welcomestep, the CM said, this will go a long way to build self-reliant India.

Exemption of filing iIncome tax returns to seniorcitizens above 75 years is also an appreciable measure, hesaid, as he listed out various elements of the Union Budget.

''On the whole, the Union Budget 2021-22 has thepotential to be a catalyst to revive the economy and implementdevelopment programmes. I wholeheartedly welcome this budget,''he added.PTI KSU SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)