Five Exquisite Gift Ideas for Jewelry Aficionado Friend

If your friend is the one who always seems enthusiastic when she is talking about her jewelry collection, then what's better than gifting amazing jewels to a friend who's a jewelry aficionado. This is going to be the easiest way to treat her by adding more jewelry pieces in her collection. She would be more than happy but your gift should also reflect how much she means to you and be unique with your choices too. So we have collected some of the best gifts for the jewelry aficionado of your life. Take a look, maybe you will find your gifts for her that fits your budget too.

Velvet jewelry box - Obviously she is the one who likes to keep her jewelry pieces in the right places and tidy as well. Then gifting a velvet-coated jewelry box will blow her mind off. Whenever she is traveling somewhere, it would become so easy for her to keep her meenakari, silver, gold, or kundan jewelry safe with this one. Also, she can flaunt such a beautiful jewelry box that is coated with velvet stuff on it. It will give her the feel of richness and luxury. Definitely, she will adore this one.

Stackable rings - Stackable rings are in trend these days. If you give her a set of stackable rings, it would be exciting for her to match her rings with different outfits. She will have the advantage of mix and match of her jewelry with different attires. Stackable rings come in different metals and gemstones. It is time to invest in a good set of stackable rings for your best friend.

Terracotta jhumkas - Jhumka earrings are every woman's favorite style. There are many different styles of jhumkas and one of them is terracotta jhumka. Terracotta jhumkas are round and bell-shaped earrings that are inspired by traditional earrings. But your friend can also pair it up with western attire as well. As it is not compulsory to carry only ethnic jhumka with an ethnic outfit. You can gift these according to her choice and style.

Crystal earrings - If your friend likes a little bling factor to make her look more attractive. Then gifting a pair of crystal earrings will be perfect for her. Crystal earrings come in big stones of fluorescent and vibrant colors. These earrings can go easily with traditional and western outfits. If you are struggling to find a perfect pair of crystal earrings and according to your best friend's style, you can easily grab these fashion earrings online as well. You will get plenty of results to choose from.

Initial necklace - Personalised necklaces gifts make the perfect gift rather than the regular gift. It's a great option if you want to gift a personalized jewelry item. Personalized jewelry comes in different ranges and styles although you can give a dainty necklace with her initials engraved on it. It would also make a sentimental gift. Because whenever she looks at her necklace, it will remind her about you.

So, these were some of our gift ideas for a friend who is always overly excited about her new jewelry collection. We can confidently say that after having these jewelry pieces as gifts she will be surprised by your super fashion skills and it is a good way to show how much she marks you in life.

