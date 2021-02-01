Left Menu

Nitish congratulates Centre for 'balanced' Union budget despite COVID challenges

PTI | Patna | Updated: 01-02-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 17:20 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday congratulated the Centre for coming out with a''balanced'' Union budget for the financial year 2021-2022despite constraints on revenue collection in the wake of the corvid-19 pandemic.

He also hailed Union Finance Minister NirmalaSitharaman's proposal to increase the budgetary outlay forhealth to over Rs 2.23 lakh crore in FY22 from Rs 94,452 crore estimated in the current fiscal.

Kumar said the Centre presented a Rs 34.8 lakh core union budget for 2021-22, which is more than the estimated total expenditure of Rs 30.42 lakh crore in the current financial year, and proposed to increase the capital spending by 34.5 percent to Rs 5.5 lakh crore.

''It is a welcome budget given the COVID-19 pandemic and constraints on revenue collection. I congratulate the central government for presenting a balanced budget,'' the chief minister said in a statement.

Kumar hailed the announcement to exempt pensioners, who are of 75 years of age or above, from filing tax returns.

The Union finance minister said in the budget that the exemption would be made available to such senior citizens who have only interest income apart from their pension.

The proposal to provide LPG cylinders to one crore additional households under the Ujjwala Scheme is a welcome step, Kumar said.

The Ujjwala Scheme has benefited eight crore poor households across the country.

He also said the proposed scheme for 'Mega InvestmentTextiles Parks' will not only provide employment but also help boost exports from the country.

The Union finance minister announced that seven textile parks with world-class infrastructure would be set up over the next three years.

Kumar said the Centre is promoting solar and renewable energy and will provide financial assistance to check air pollution, which is an encouraging step to save the country'senvironment.

The Bihar government has already decided to install pre-paid smart meter'', the CM said, adding that the Centre has also decided to extend it further.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

