Left Menu

Insurance stocks zoom up to 9 pc after govt proposes to increase FDI cap in sector

This move will allow foreign ownership and control safeguards, help liberalize the sector and improve penetration.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:35 IST
Insurance stocks zoom up to 9 pc after govt proposes to increase FDI cap in sector

Shares of companies related to the insurance sector closed the day with up to 9 per cent jump on Monday after the government proposed to increase foreign direct investment (FDI) limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent.

The New India Assurance Company zoomed 8.94 per cent and General Insurance Corporation of India jumped 5.03 per cent on the BSE.

Further, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company gained 3.84 per cent, HDFC Life Insurance Company gained 3.14 per cent, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company 1.90 per cent and SBI Life Insurance Company 1.20 per cent.

''Raising FDI in insurance from 49 per cent to 74 per cent is welcome. Market response to the budget reflects growth optimism,'' said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The government on Monday proposed to increase the FDI limit in the insurance sector to 74 per cent, a move aimed at attracting overseas players.

In the Union Budget 2021-2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also said investor charter would be introduced as a right of all financial investors across all financial products.

She proposed to amend the Insurance Act 1938 to ''increase the permissible FDI limit from 49 per cent to 74 per cent in insurance companies and allow foreign ownership and control with safeguards''.

According to Mayur Dwivedi, Head – Business Strategy and M&A, Religare Enterprises Limited, ''It is heartening to see that the government has finally addressed the long-standing demand of the industry by increasing the FDI limit in the insurance sector from 49 per cent to 74 per cent, subject to specific compliance. This move will allow foreign ownership and control safeguards, help liberalize the sector and improve penetration. The limit hike will also attract enhanced capital flow to the sector and help insurance companies to raise funds.'' ''The move to increase FDI in insurance from 49 per cent to 74 per cent bodes well for the companies who have been facing capacity constraints owing to lack of capital.

This move will help the companies raise fresh capital and enhance growth prospects,'' according to Prayesh Jain, Lead Analyst - Institutional Equities at YES SECURITIES.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Chicago teachers face work stoppage in COVID-19 safety plan dispute

Chicago teachers appeared headed on Monday for a strike or lockout over their latest dispute with the third-largest U.S. school district after the two sides failed to reach an deal on a COVID-19 safety plan even as they vowed to keep talkin...

More reactions from industrialists on Budget 2021

Following are some more reactions of industry leaders to the budget proposals Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal The first Budget of this new decade re-imagines India in the form of Aatmanirbhar Bharat like never b...

Increased capex to spur steel demand in India, say steel makers & experts

The increased capital expenditure for infrastructure projects in Union Budget 2021-22 will push the demand for steel in the country, steel players and experts said.To augment the countrys infrastructure, the Budget proposed significant enha...

Squash-David shines even if Olympics remain elusive

She was never given the chance to shine on an Olympic stage, but squash superstar Nicol David may derive some compensation from being named the World Games Greatest Athlete of All Time. Winning the accolade on Monday with almost three times...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021