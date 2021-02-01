Left Menu

DLF shares jump over 10 pc post Q3 earnings

In traded volume terms, 22.32 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 3.47 crore shares on NSE during the day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:37 IST
Shares of DLF on Monday jumped over 10 per cent after the realty major reported a 9 per cent surge in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the current financial year and clocked 40 per cent rise in sales bookings.

Reacting to the encouraging earnings, the stock climbed 10.40 per cent to close at Rs 281.95 on BSE. During the day, it zoomed 13.13 per cent to Rs 288.95.

On NSE, it gained 10.25 per cent to close at Rs 281.65.

In traded volume terms, 22.32 lakh shares were traded on BSE and over 3.47 crore shares on NSE during the day. DLF on Friday reported a 9 per cent surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 449 crore for the third quarter of the current financial year on higher income, and clocked 40 per cent rise in sales bookings at Rs 1,022 crore.

The earnings were announced after market hours on Friday.

Its net profit stood at Rs 413.10 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also rose to Rs 1,668.22 crore during the October-December period of 2020-21 fiscal from Rs 1,533.34 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

In a statement, DLF Ltd said that ''demand in the residential business is improving, aided by a low-interest cost regime, various government incentive initiatives and quality supply with affordability.'' ''New sales bookings for the quarter rose to Rs 1,022 crore, reflecting a 40 per cent growth year-on-year. We continue to step up on new launches and remain focused on creating a healthy pipeline of new products offering diversity across segments and geographies,'' DLF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

