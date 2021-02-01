Left Menu

CDSL Q3 PAT jumps over 2-fold, total income up 51 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 18:51 IST
Leading depository CDSL on Monday reported an over two-fold jump in profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 51.03 crore in three months ended December 2020.

In comparison, the depository had posted a PAT of Rs 21.61 crore in the year-ago period, Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) said in a statement.

The company's total income surged 51 per cent to Rs 103.20 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, from Rs 68.49 crore in the October-December quarter of the previous financial year.

“Digital products and online services have yet again proven to be the game changer for the capital markets,'' the company's MD and CEO Nehal Vora said.

During the last three months, the number of new active beneficial owners accounts with CDSL has increased by 28 lakh, taking the total number of active beneficial to 2.89 crore.

As on December 31, 2020, CDSL has 589 depository participants offering services from over 20,600 locations across the country. These depository participants comprise of clearing members, banks, custodians and non-banking financial companies.

CDSL, which allows investors to deposit securities by opening an account in electronic form (dematerialised), gets its revenues from transaction charges, account maintenance charges and settlement charges paid by depository participants as well as annual fees, corporate action and e-voting charges paid by companies whose securities are admitted in the depository's system.

