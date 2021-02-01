Left Menu

Rs 5.50 crore allocated to Central Information Commission and RTI in Union Budget

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 19:30 IST
Rs 5.50 crore allocated to Central Information Commission and RTI in Union Budget

The government has provisioned Rs 5.50 crore for the Central Information Commission and RTI in the Union Budget presented on Monday, a drop of over 44 per cent from 2020-21.

In the revised estimates for 2020-21, the 'CIC and RTI' -- the CIC's Construction of Head Office Building and DOPTs Propagation of the RTI Act -- received Rs 9.89 crore. Under this head, the Budget for 2021-22 allocated Rs 5.50 crore.

In addition, the CIC has also been provisioned a portion of Rs 31.25 crore in Budget for 2021-22 under a separate head of 'CIC and PESB' which has seen a small increase from last Budget allocation of Rs 31.24 crore.

This provision is for ''establishment related expenditure of the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) and the Central Information Commission'', the document said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Coal India production drops 4.1% in Jan

State-owned CILs coal production declined by 4.1 per cent to 60.5 million tonne MT last month.Coal India CIL had produced 63.1 MT of dry-fuel in January last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing.The companys output in the April-January ...

Budget: Agri cos cheer higher allocation to farm sector

Agri and food companies on Monday hailed the decision to hike farm credit target and increase allocation for the agriculture ministry in the Budget, saying this will help in boosting farmers income and overall growth of the sector.Asserting...

Japan may extend COVID-19 emergency in 10 prefectures until March 7

Tokyo Japan, February 1 ANISputnik Japan is planning to extend the state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic in 10 prefectures, including Tokyo, until March 7, Japanese media reported on Monday, citing sources. In January, the governmen...

Only concerned about having farm laws repealed, budget does not matter: Farmers

Farmers protesting at various sites on the borders of Delhi on Monday unequivocally said they are only concerned about their common goal of having the three farm laws repealed, and what has been offered to the agriculture sector in the Unio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021