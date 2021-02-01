More reactions from industrialists on Budget 2021

Following are some more reactions of industry leaders to the budget proposals: * Bharti Enterprises Founder and Chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal: The first Budget of this new decade re-imagines India in the form of Aatmanirbhar Bharat like never before. Coming in the backdrop of a global pandemic of the century, it boldly spells the government's growth agenda and a march towards building a 'New and Prosperous India'.

* Hinduja Group co-Chairman Gopichand Hinduja: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman must be congratulated for presenting a pathbreaking, inclusive Budget in these unprecedented times. The high fiscal deficit would be a worry for many. However, these uncertain times call for high government spending. The proposed capital expenditure of Rs 5.54 lakh crore, 34.5 per cent higher than the current year, augurs well for the infrastructure, manufacturing industry and job creation.

* Adar Poonawalla, CEO of Serum Institute of India: Globally, spending on healthcare infrastructure and vaccine have given countries and their economies the best bang for their buck. Investments in these areas have prevented hospitalisations and resulted in a healthier and more productive workforce, thereby leading to an efficient economy. Therefore, we welcome the FM's emphasis on healthcare spending, and immunisation, especially for COVID-19 and the pneumococcal vaccines as this will help India recover rapidly from this pandemic. * Gautam Hari Singhania, CMD, Raymond Ltd: The first digital and post-pandemic annual Budget exercise has attempted to boost growth, revive investment and give fillip to ease of doing business. It is a forward-looking document aiming to revive demand and elevate economic growth. T V Narendran, CEO & MD, Tata Steel: The finance minister presented a progressive and growth-oriented Budget while retaining the government's focussed approach on infrastructure-led economic revival.

Piramal Group Chairman Ajay Piramal: I would like to commend the finance minister for a well-balanced and realistic Union Budget 2021-22, designed to put India's ongoing business cycle recovery on a much more solid foundation.

Essar Capital Director Prashant Ruia: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget statement attempts to put a medium to long term foundation to the emergency measures undertaken by the government in the first nine months of the pandemic. By all measures, the government has done a fine job at reviving the growth impulses in the economy.

ITC CMD Sanjiv Puri: It is a visionary and growth-oriented budget that provides further impetus to build India's competitiveness as also foster inclusive growth. Dalmia Bharat Group MD Puneet Dalmia: The FY22 Budget is big on vision and has taken a series of measures to bring back sustained and high growth for the Indian economy.

