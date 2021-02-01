Left Menu

Railways’ operating ratio to improve to 96.96% by end of this financial yr: Salecha

However, the revised estimate stood at Rs 523 crore as the national transporter made an arrangement with the finance ministry to defer this expense, he said.The Railway Board member noted that 2020 was an extraordinary and exceptional year due to coronavirus pandemic as a result of which passenger trains did not run.Our projections hence went haywire.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:02 IST
Railways’ operating ratio to improve to 96.96% by end of this financial yr: Salecha
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The railways operating ratio is expected to improve to 96.96 per cent by the end of the current financial year despite coronavirus-related disruptions, Railway Board member Naresh Salecha said on Monday.

The operating ratio means expenses as a portion of revenue or the amount spent on every rupee earned.

Salecha said as far as the finance of Indian Railways is concerned, its operating ratio was pegged at 96.15 per cent for 2020-21.

''This is lower than the revised estimate of 98.36 per cent for 2019-20. A lower operating ratio can be attributed to lower expenditure on account of a fall in working expenses as well as a sharp decline in pension liabilities.

''Pension liability was budgeted at Rs 53,160 crore in the beginning of the current fiscal. However, the revised estimate stood at Rs 523 crore as the national transporter made an arrangement with the finance ministry to defer this expense,'' he said.

The Railway Board member noted that 2020 was an "extraordinary" and "exceptional" year due to coronavirus pandemic as a result of which passenger trains did not run.

''Our projections hence went haywire. Before this, we have been taking full pension liabilities. When we could not meet such liabilities, we came to an arrangement with the finance ministry so that a separate fund could be given to us, which we have to repay to the ministry. In a couple of years, we have to pay it back,'' he said.

PTI ASG SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Defence gets Rs 4.78 lakh crore in 2021-22 budget; Nearly 19 percent increase in capital outlay

The overall defence budget for 2021-22 was hiked marginally by around 1.4 percent but there was a nearly 19 percent rise in capital outlay for military modernisation even as official data showed that an additional unbudgeted Rs 20,776 crore...

Austria to loosen lockdown, allowing shops and schools to reopen

Austria said on Monday it will loosen its coronavirus lockdown from Monday next week, switching to a nighttime curfew and letting non-essential shops and schools reopen despite infections remaining higher than the government would like.Only...

COVAX vaccine sharing scheme sent 'indicative volume' estimates of doses to 190 countries over weekend

The COVAX global vaccine sharing programme sent indicative volumes of estimated shots to 190 countries over the weekend, senior World Health Organization adviser Bruce Aylward said on Monday.These are subject to some change as we go forward...

Philippines' Duterte accuses European Union of holding vaccines hostage

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday accused the European Union of holding up supplies of COVID-19 vaccines to other countries and complained that less wealthy countries lacked the power to secure all they sought. This is a fight ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021