Russia extends ban on UK flights until Feb. 17 over coronavirus variant

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until Feb. 17 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus taskforce said on Monday.

Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since Dec. 22.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

