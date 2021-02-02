Russia extends ban on UK flights until Feb. 17 over coronavirus variant

Russia extends ban on UK flights until Feb. 17 over coronavirus variantReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:39 IST
Russia has extended a ban on flights to and from Britain until Feb. 17 due to the new coronavirus variant detected in the UK, Russia's coronavirus taskforce said on Monday.
Russia, which has already reported a case of the more infectious coronavirus variant, has had the flight ban in place since Dec. 22.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)