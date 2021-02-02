Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy -sources

Robinhood, the U.S. online broker that has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds, has held talks with banks about raising $1 billion in debt so it can continue to fulfill orders for heavily shorted stocks, according to people familiar with the matter. The capital raised would be separate from the $3.4 billion in financing that Robinhood announced on Monday it had secured from its investors since Jan. 29.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 01:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 01:13 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy -sources

Robinhood, the U.S. online broker that has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds, has held talks with banks about raising $1 billion in debt so it can continue to fulfill orders for heavily shorted stocks, according to people familiar with the matter.

The capital raised would be separate from the $3.4 billion in financing that Robinhood announced on Monday it had secured from its investors since Jan. 29. It reflects the financial pressure that last week's Reddit-fueled frenzy in shares such as GameStop Corp placed on the company, prompting it to restrict some trades. Robinhood needs the money to backstop trades that its customers place, because its clearinghouse has asked for more collateral due to heightened volatility. Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said on Sunday that the trading app decided to place curbs on some transactions because the clearinghouse had asked for $3 billion in collateral.

Robinhood started negotiations with banks about expanding its lines of credit or arranging a new one after it drained its revolving debt facility during last week's frenetic trading, one of the sources said. It is not clear how much debt Robinhood will be able to secure. The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Robinhood declined to comment.

The online brokerage faced criticism from some of its users for placing restrictions on transactions. Its woes have raised doubt over whether it plans to launch an initial public offering by April will stay on track. The brokerage, which has become popular with young investors for its easy-to-use interface, is at the heart of a mania that kicked off last week following calls by Reddit thread WallStreetBets to trade certain stocks that were being heavily shorted by hedge funds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French COVID-19 indicators at a two-months high but no lockdown

Frances main COVID-19 indicators have reached two-month highs on average on Monday and the countrys ski lifts will remain closed throughout February but the government is still hoping to avoid a third national lockdown.President Emmanuel Ma...

EXCLUSIVE-Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy -sources

Robinhood, the U.S. online broker that has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds, has held talks with banks about raising 1 billion in debt so it can continue to fulfill orders for heavily shorted stoc...

US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces back; retail trading focus shifts to silver

U.S. stocks were up sharply on Monday afternoon following a steep sell-off last week, with mining shares rising as the retail trading frenzy shifted to silver and as investors weighed prospects for further economic stimulus.The iShares Silv...

FACTBOX-Biden's COVID-19 relief plan vs. Senate Republicans counter-proposal

U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a 1.9 trillion package to fight the coronavirus and help those affected by it. A group of 10 Senate Republicans has proposed a smaller 600 billion package. Here is how the two plans comparePUBLIC HEALTH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021