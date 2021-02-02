Left Menu

Budget impact: Sensex soars over 750 pts; Nifty tops 14,500

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-02-2021 09:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 09:49 IST
Budget impact: Sensex soars over 750 pts; Nifty tops 14,500

The Sensex zoomed over 750 points and the Nifty crossed the key 14,500-level in the opening session on Tuesday, a day after the Union Budget which outlined a slew of measures to pull the economy out of the pandemic-induced slump.

The BSE gauge Sensex was trading at 49,352.27, witnessing a strong rally of 751.66 points or 1.55 per cent in opening deals.

Likewise, the NSE barometer Nifty was higher by 222.65 points or 1.56 per cent at 14,503.85 in early trade.

In the Sensex pack, all shares were trading in the green barring HUL.

Enthused over various measures announced in the Budget on Monday, the Sensex zoomed 2,314.84 points or 5 per cent to finish at 48,600.61; and the Nifty soared 646.60 points or 4.74 per cent to finish at 14,281.20 – the biggest single-day gains ever for the benchmarks on Budget day.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) purchased shares worth a net Rs 1,494.23 crore on Monday, according to exchange data.

Asian markets were also trading broadly higher in afternoon trade.

Economists and market analysts are of the view that this is a bold growth-oriented budget and absence of the much-feared COVID tax and the surcharges on Income Tax is a great relief.

Besides, privatisation of two nationalised banks and proposal of monetisation of assets like land are clear positives, according to them.

Market response to the budget reflects growth optimism and in brief, the government has presented a pragmatic, bold and visionary budget in these difficult times, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PVR raises Rs 800 cr from investors via QIP

Multiplex operator PVR Ltd has raised Rs 800 crore by issuing shares to a set of investors through qualified institutional placement QIP.The QIP witnessed an allotment of over 55.55 lakh equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buy...

Biden administration won't let Taliban have its way in Afghanistan: Ex-Pak Envoy

The Joe Biden administration has made it clear that it is not willing to let the Taliban have its way as the price for ending the war in Afghanistan amid reports of al Qaeda gaining strength in the country, according to former Pakistan amba...

Australia falls back to zero COVID-19 cases after hotel infection

Fears of a new cluster of COVID-19 cases in Australia eased on Tuesday, as the city of Perth maintained a strict lockdown and no new cases were detected across the country for a second day, Health Minister Greg Hunt said.Australia ended two...

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,114 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,114 to 2,228,085, data from the Robert Koch Institute RKI for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.The reported death toll rose by 861 to 57,981, the tally showed....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021