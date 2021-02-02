Left Menu

UK house prices slip as expiry of tax break approaches

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:07 IST
UK house prices slip as expiry of tax break approaches
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British house prices fell for the first time in seven months in January before the end of a tax cut for buyers on March 31, mortgage lender Nationwide said on Tuesday, adding that the market could weaken sharply.

House prices jumped in 2020 after Britain's first coronavirus lockdown last spring, helped by finance minister Rishi Sunak's decision to suspend purchase taxes on properties worth up to 500,000 pounds ($684,400.00) and by people seeking bigger homes in response to the lockdown restrictions. But Nationwide said they dropped by a monthly 0.3% in January, slowing annual growth to 6.4% from 7.3% in December, which was the biggest jump in six years.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a monthly increase of 0.3% in January and a 6.9% rise in annual terms. "To a large extent, the slowdown probably reflects a tapering of demand ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday, which prompted many people considering a house move to bring forward their purchase," said Robert Gardner, Nationwide's chief economist.

"If the stamp duty holiday ends as scheduled, and labour market conditions continue to weaken as most analysts expect, housing market activity is likely to slow, perhaps sharply, in the coming months." A Reuters poll of analysts published on Tuesday showed prices were expected to flat-line this year before rising by 2.7% in 2022.

But Howard Archer, an economist with the EY ITEM Club, a forecasting firm, said house prices could fall by about 5% by the end of 2021. British media have reported that Sunak might extend the tax break, alongside more support for the labour market, as he seeks to help the economy through the COVID-19 pandemic.

His existing emergency measures for the current financial year will cost more than 280 billion pounds, putting the government on course for its biggest-ever peacetime borrowing. Samuel Tombs, an economist with Pantheon Macroeconomics, said other options to help the housing market included a relaxation of mortgage affordability rules by the Bank of England or a new government mortgage-guarantee scheme.

"We think the government will prefer to keep these options in reserve for stimulating the housing market closer to the next election in 2024, but the deployment of any of them probably would stop prices from falling back this year," he said. ($1 = 0.7306 pounds) (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Kate Holton, John Stonestreet, Larry King)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai Amata to slow investment in $1 bln Myanmar industrial zone after coup

Thai industrial estate developer, Amata Corporation Pcl on Tuesday said it was slowing down investment to an industrial complex in Myanmars largest city, Yangon, over worries of foreign sanctions and unrest following a coup. We have to slow...

JK Tyre join hands with NATRAX to develop test track in Pithampur

JK Tyre Industries on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with National Automotive Test Tracks NATRAX to develop a test track at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.The company has inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with NATRAX towards the devel...

Latest sero survey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against coronavirus: Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Latest sero survey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against coronavirus Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Mumbai, Feb 2, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on February 01, 2021

Money Market Operations as on February 01, 2021 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 4,37,169.60 3.20 1.00-5.30 I. Call Money 8,858.87 3.21 1.90-3.55 II. Triparty Repo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021