Yamaha 2-wheeler sales up 54pc at 55,151 units in January

Yamaha 2-wheeler sales up 54pc at 55,151 units in JanuaryPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:26 IST
Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Tuesday reported a 54 percent increase in total sales at 55,151 units in India in January.
The company had sold 35,913 units in the same month last year, Yamaha Motor India group said in a statement.
Yamaha said it has seen growth in its sales volumes consecutively in the second half of last year after restrictions of lockdown were lifted from July. It has a strong focus in 2021 on product promotion, customer reach, and retail network strategies to meet its business goals in the new year, the company said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
