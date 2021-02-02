Left Menu

Yamaha 2-wheeler sales up 54pc at 55,151 units in January

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:26 IST
Yamaha 2-wheeler sales up 54pc at 55,151 units in January
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Japanese two-wheeler major Yamaha on Tuesday reported a 54 percent increase in total sales at 55,151 units in India in January.

The company had sold 35,913 units in the same month last year, Yamaha Motor India group said in a statement.

Yamaha said it has seen growth in its sales volumes consecutively in the second half of last year after restrictions of lockdown were lifted from July. It has a strong focus in 2021 on product promotion, customer reach, and retail network strategies to meet its business goals in the new year, the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai Amata to slow investment in $1 bln Myanmar industrial zone after coup

Thai industrial estate developer, Amata Corporation Pcl on Tuesday said it was slowing down investment to an industrial complex in Myanmars largest city, Yangon, over worries of foreign sanctions and unrest following a coup. We have to slow...

JK Tyre join hands with NATRAX to develop test track in Pithampur

JK Tyre Industries on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with National Automotive Test Tracks NATRAX to develop a test track at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.The company has inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with NATRAX towards the devel...

Latest sero survey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against coronavirus: Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Latest sero survey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against coronavirus Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Mumbai, Feb 2, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on February 01, 2021

Money Market Operations as on February 01, 2021 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 4,37,169.60 3.20 1.00-5.30 I. Call Money 8,858.87 3.21 1.90-3.55 II. Triparty Repo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021