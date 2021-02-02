Left Menu

Close to 4 million jobless in Spain as the pandemic hits the economy

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain rose for the fourth month in a row in January to 3.96 million, as restrictions to contain new outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to limit activity. This marked a 1.96% increase from December, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:44 IST
Close to 4 million jobless in Spain as the pandemic hits the economy
Representative image

The number of people registering as jobless in Spain rose for the fourth month in a row in January to 3.96 million, as restrictions to contain new outbreaks of the COVID-19 pandemic continued to limit activity.

This marked a 1.96% increase from December, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Tuesday. Almost 40,000 jobs were created in January according to adjusted Social Security data but, excluding the calendar effect, 219,000 jobs were destroyed, with a total of just over 19 million workers registered with the Social Security.

Unemployment continued to be contained compared to the global financial crisis of a decade ago, partly thanks to Spain's ERTE furlough scheme. The number of people in an ERTE stood at 739,000 at the end of January, which is more than 5% of all workers registered with the Social Security. In April, when COVID restrictions were much stricter, nearly 3 million people were on furlough.

The hospitality sector continued its haemorrhage of employment in January, with the country going through the peak of the third wave of the pandemic, and numerous restrictions imposed on bars and restaurants that are completely closed in at least a dozen regions. The Spanish economy grew by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, despite an autumn of restrictions to cope with the second wave and a total, record 11% GDP contraction for the year.

The government has been optimistic about recovery in 2021, but analysts point out that the harshness of this third wave may weaken the extent of the expected rebound.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thai Amata to slow investment in $1 bln Myanmar industrial zone after coup

Thai industrial estate developer, Amata Corporation Pcl on Tuesday said it was slowing down investment to an industrial complex in Myanmars largest city, Yangon, over worries of foreign sanctions and unrest following a coup. We have to slow...

JK Tyre join hands with NATRAX to develop test track in Pithampur

JK Tyre Industries on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with National Automotive Test Tracks NATRAX to develop a test track at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.The company has inked a memorandum of understanding MoU with NATRAX towards the devel...

Latest sero survey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against coronavirus: Health Minister Satyendar Jain.

Latest sero survey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against coronavirus Health Minister Satyendar Jain....

Mumbai, Feb 2, (PTI) Money Market Operations as on February 01, 2021

Money Market Operations as on February 01, 2021 Amount in crore, Rate in Per cent VOLUME WeightedMONEY MARKET ONE LEG Average Rate RangeA. Overnight Segment 4,37,169.60 3.20 1.00-5.30 I. Call Money 8,858.87 3.21 1.90-3.55 II. Triparty Repo ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021