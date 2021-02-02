Left Menu

Chromeni Steels welcomes budget proposals to rollback anti-dumping, and countervailing duties on imports of stainless steel products

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 02-02-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 14:54 IST
Chromeni Steels welcomes budget proposals to rollback anti-dumping, and countervailing duties on imports of stainless steel products

AHMEDABAD, India, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromeni Steels Private Limited, in a statement issued today has welcomed recently announced budget 2020-21 proposal to revoke provisional countervailing duty imposed vide notification No. 02/2020-Cus (CVD) dated 09.10.2020 on Flat rolled products of stainless steel originating in or exported from certain countries.

Chromeni Steels also welcome the budget proposal to revoke anti-dumping duty on Cold-Rolled Flat Products of Stainless Steel of width 600 mm to 1250 mm and above 1250 mm of non-bonafide usage originating in or exported from People's Republic of China, Republic of Korea, European Union, South Africa, Taiwan, Thailand and United States of America upon its expiry.

''The recently announced 2020-2021 budget proposals are unprecedented on many counts. Most experts are touting this budget a sort of revolutionary that will go a long way in fuelling the economic prospects of our country. We at Chromeni Steels are wholeheartedly welcome the proposed revocation of anti-dumping duty (ADD) and countervailing duties (CVD) on the imports of flat products from certain countries. This decision will benefit thousands of downstream MSMEs, who have been suffering for months due to rampant raw material price increases and irregularities in supply. Revoking these ADD and CVD will now create a level playing field for the entire stainless steel sector, including the end-user industries.'' Said Pratik Shah, Director, Chromeni Steels.

Echoing the sentiments of downstream user segments such as pipes and tube manufacturers, Railways, pharma, paper & pulp, chemicals, construction & building materials, utensils makers, etc, Mr Pratik Shah added, ''The revocation of ADD and CVD will bring much needed balance to the stainless steel prices which have been artificially going up as much as 40% in a matter of 6-8 months. Affordable barrier free raw material will go a long way in protecting domestic downstream industry and saving thousands of jobs. Chromeni will now put its scaling up plan back on track and re-commit itself to catering to India's rising stainless steel demand.''About Chromeni Steels Private LimitedChromeni Steels Private Limited is setting up one of India's largest integrated stainless steel plant in Mundra, Gujarat. In its first phase, Chromeni has set up Cold Rolled plant with a capacity of 0.7 million ton per annum. In the second phase, the company will add another 1 million ton capacity, and 4 million tons of HR coils by 2025. The project was envisaged during Vibrant Gujarat Summit in 2017 and the ground-breaking ceremony was dedicated by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Vijay Rupani in January 2018.

PWRPWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Torture, forced labour rife in N. Korea, UN says as U.S. mulls sanctions

Torture and forced labour are rife in North Koreas prisons, amounting to possible crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said on Tuesday, as the Biden administration weighs fresh sanctions over Pyongyangs nuclear programme.Th...

Vivo X60 series may launch in India next month: Report

The Vivo X60 series - comprising the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro -may launch in India in March-end or early April, according to a new report.While Vivowill launch the X60 Pro featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Plat...

Russia says foreign diplomatic presence at Navalny hearing is evidence of Western meddling

Russias foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the presence of foreign diplomats at a court considering whether to jail Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny for longer was evidence of Western attempts to interfere in Moscows domestic affairs.Navaln...

BJP MLA writes to Priyanka, accuses Punjab, Rajasthan govts of shielding Mukhtar Ansari

BJPs Mohammadabad MLA Alka Rai has written to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accusing her partys governments in Punjab and Rajasthan of shielding gangster-turned-politician Mikhtar Ansari and his son Abbas Ansari. Alka Rai is the wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021