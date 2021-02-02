Left Menu

Thai Amata to slow investment in $1 bln Myanmar industrial zone after coup

"We have to slow down," chief marketing officer, Viboon Kromadit, told reporters in a virtual briefing, adding the company was assessing the situation daily. Amata has so far developed 200 acres of the estate, investing just 140 million baht ($4.67 million), he said, adding it took the firm five years to obtain the business license.

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:24 IST
Thai Amata to slow investment in $1 bln Myanmar industrial zone after coup

Thai industrial estate developer, Amata Corporation Pcl on Tuesday said it was slowing down investment to an industrial complex in Myanmar's largest city, Yangon, over worries of foreign sanctions and unrest following a coup. "We have to slow down," chief marketing officer, Viboon Kromadit, told reporters in a virtual briefing, adding the company was assessing the situation daily.

Amata has so far developed 200 acres of the estate, investing just 140 million baht ($4.67 million), he said, adding it took the firm five years to obtain the business license. He did not elaborate on the extent to which the investment would slow.

Last year chief executive Vikrom Kromadit said the industrial zone value would be $1 billion. The first phase of the project is valued at $274.7 million, Myanmar government data shows. The company has a total land area of 2,000 acres for the industrial estate, which is aimed to attract foreign investors looking for low labour costs and access to a growing market.

Amata is among the foreign businesses operating in Myanmar that scrambled to understand the situation on Monday after the military seized power from the democratically elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi. COVID-19 has already slowed investment to the country so the coup was a "double whammy", he said, because it created uncertainty that deterred its customers.

The company was also concerned about sanctions from western countries, which would further limit investment and the possibility of violence. Myanmar's military intervened to prevent parliament convening and detained leader Suu Kyi, lawmakers and key figures from the National league for Democracy party, which won 83% of available seats in last year's election.

"If the public doesn't accept it, it could lead to violence and everything will be frozen," Viboon said of the coup. ($1 = 29.9600 baht)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Blessing Agro Farm case: Sebi receives 6,643 claim forms for refund

As many as 6,643 investors have submitted claim forms to Sebi for refund of money invested by them in an illegal investment scheme floated by Blessing Agro Farm India Ltd, the markets regulator said.The last date for submitting refund appli...

ADB, Japan to strengthen cooperation on clean energy in ASEAN region

The Asian Development Bank ADB and Japans Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry METI have signed a memorandum of cooperation to enhance their joint efforts to promote clean energy in southeast Asia. It will strengthen cooperation between ...

Irish PM concerned over 'sinister' intimidation of N.Irish port staff

Irelands prime minister condemned the intimidation of staff carrying out post-Brexit checks at Northern Irish ports as a very sinister and ugly development that his government was very concerned about. Northern Ireland temporarily suspended...

Budget 2021 proposes to set up 100 new Sainik Schools

Union Budget for Financial Year 2021-22 has proposed to set up 100 new Sainik Schools in the country, in partnership with NGOsprivate schoolsstate-owned schools etc. Finance Minister Smt Nirmala Sitharaman had presented the Budget in Parlia...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021