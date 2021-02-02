Left Menu

Petrol price set to increase by 81 cents litre

In a statement on Monday, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said the price of 93 (ULP and LRP) and 95 (ULP and LRP) will increase by 81 cents a litre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:33 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:33 IST
The DMRE said the rand depreciated, on average, against the US dollar during the period under review, when compared to the previous one. Image Credit: ANI

Consumers will have to dig deeper into their pockets as the price of petrol is set to increase by 81 cents a litre this week.

From Wednesday onwards, a litre of 95 ULP in Gauteng, which currently costs R14.86, will increase to R15.67.

This is the second fuel price increase this year.

Meanwhile, diesel (0.05% Sulphur) will increase by 58 cents a litre, while the price of diesel (0.005% Sulphur) will increase by 59 cents a litre.

The price of illuminating paraffin (wholesale) will increase by 59 cents.

The price of illuminating paraffin (SMNRP) will increase by 78 cents, while the Maximum Retail Price for LPGAS will decrease by 193 cents per kilogram.

The DMRE said the rand depreciated, on average, against the US dollar during the period under review, when compared to the previous one.

"This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by more than 5 cents a litre," it said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

