Pfizer sees about $15 billion in 2021 sales from COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc on Tuesday forecast sales of about $15 billion from the coronavirus vaccine that it is making along with German partner BioNTech and raised its full-year profit forecast. The company said it expects total 2021 revenue of between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion. The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3 to $3.10 per share.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:25 IST
Pfizer Inc on Tuesday forecast sales of about $15 billion from the coronavirus vaccine that it is making along with German partner BioNTech and raised its full-year profit forecast.

The company said it expects total 2021 revenue of between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion. The vaccine was among the first to be authorized for emergency use in the United States and several other countries, and analysts have forecast billions in sales.

In the fourth quarter, the vaccine brought in sales of $154 million, below expectations of $462 million, according to consensus estimates compiled by brokerage Mizuho. The company now expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.10 to $3.20 per share, up from its prior forecast of $3 to $3.10 per share.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

