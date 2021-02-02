Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:28 IST
Xiaomi clocks Mi 10i 5G phone sales worth over Rs 400 cr
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Xiaomi India on Tuesday said its recently launched 'Mi 10i 5G' smartphone has seen gross sales worth over Rs 400 crore. The 5G-enabled smartphone went on sale on January 7 this year and has registered strong sales within three weeks of its launch, a statement said.

The numbers are based on Xiaomi's internal data and includes sales figures from online (Mi.com and Amazon.in) and offline channels, it added.

With the launch of Mi 10i 5G, the company's aim was to deliver future proof technology and a perfect flagship experience, Xiaomi Global Vice President and India Managing Director Manu Jain said.

"The response received during the first few weeks is a testimony to customers appreciating a 10 on 10 smartphone... As we continue to build the Mi Brand in India, we will focus on offering the latest and the best technology to our Mi Fans,'' he added.

The Mi 10i 5G features a 108MP camera, 6.67-inch 120Hz Intelligent AdaptiveSync display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G 5G processor and 4,820mAh battery. The device - which has three variants - is priced between Rs 20,999-23,999.

According to Counterpoint Research, 5G smartphone shipment in India is expected to rise more than nine times to reach 38 million units in 2021. 5G smartphone shipments stood at 1.7 million at the end of September 2020 quarter, and is projected to have crossed 4 million by the end of 2020.

Overall, India saw smartphone shipment at over 150 million units in the pandemic-hit 2020. The segment grew 19 per cent year-on-year in the December 2020 quarter with Xiaomi (including POCO) at numero uno position with 26 per cent market share during the quarter.

Samsung ranked second (21 per cent), followed by Vivo (16 per cent), Realme (13 per cent) and Oppo (10 per cent) in the fourth quarter of 2020, as per Counterpoint data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

