Parenting website 'DrDad.in' helped me throughout infancy, says a new mother

Parenting website DrDad.in has become a major source of trusted information on pregnancy and parenting advice. Managed by a team of well-qualified Pediatric physicians DrDad.in offers many relevant and contemporary articles and research-based case studies on pregnancy to parenting.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:22 IST
Dr. Gaurav Nigam, Founder of Dr Dad. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Parenting website DrDad.in has become a major source of trusted information on pregnancy and parenting advice. Managed by a team of well-qualified Pediatric physicians DrDad.in offers many relevant and contemporary articles and research-based case studies on pregnancy to parenting. The website is also offering all the basic care products which will make it a one-stop solution for all needs in Pediatrics age-group. Dr Dad covers the whole spectrum of parenthood - from planning your pregnancy through to parenting older kids.

Today, particularly at the time of the pandemic, people are taking virtual routes to find solutions to their myriad problems. However, there is hardly any dedicated platform which offers support and consultation on pregnancy and parenting. Dr Dad allows its users to receive care via online consultation from any mobile device, tablet, smartphone or home computer. Some of the best paediatricians in the world are associated with Dr Dad, and the motive is to provide greater access to people who are in need of child-health related services. "This website helped me throughout the infancy," said a new mother based out of Delhi.

A team of well-qualified Pediatric physicians, dedicated solely to telehealth services, can now assess a child's condition, provide treatment options, and prescribe medication if necessary, via a WhatsApp/Online consultation. Dr Dad has onboarded some of the best paediatricians in the world and actively building a community of Pediatrics, Child Psychologists, Child nutritionists, Counsellors, etc. Drdad.in aims towards making parenting easier by curating the best articles for children and pregnant mothers and enlisting them on their website and updating it regularly. There's also a provision to buy from the website. The collection of articles is being updated on a daily basis and are written by professionals including paediatricians, doctors, counsellors etc.

"We want to make the site a one-stop solution for topics related to pregnancy and parenting advice. Dr Dad is a brand by the paediatricians, a panel that people can trust for information on pregnancy, parenting, and child-health related topics. Dr Dad prides itself on being accessible and convenient for parents, and would-be parents as well," said Dr Gaurav Nigam, founder of Dr Dad. Dr Dad's Founder Dr Gaurav Nigam is a well-known educationist, paediatrician, Founder of iCare, and Founder of Intelligentsia. He has also authored a book titled 'Devil Inside My Mind'. Dr Nigam gathered simplicity from Gandhian institute in Sewagram and knowledge from prestigious bodies like AIMS, MGIMS, Wardha; Jayadeva, NIMHANS, Kidwai and Harvard Medical School. He is also the Founder of iCare - an organization working in the area of new-age Child Health care; and Intelligentsia, a research-based playschool.

Dr Dad is a Delhi based startup which provides child-health related services and products. Founded by serial entrepreneur Dr Gaurav Nigam, Dr Dad is on a mission to revolutionize the way child-health related services are offered in India. The innovative venture aims to be the most trusted name for child-health services, and also a one-stop solution for all the basic care products in the paediatrics age group. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

