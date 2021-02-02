Left Menu

Dating app Bumble aims for nearly $6 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Bumble Inc, which operates its eponymous dating app, is aiming for a valuation of nearly $6 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), as it prepares for a high-profile market debut at a time when U.S. capital markets have touched record highs. The company, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, said it would sell about 34.5 million shares, raising over $1 billion at the upper end of the price range.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 18:42 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 18:42 IST
Dating app Bumble aims for nearly $6 bln valuation in U.S. IPO

Bumble Inc, which operates its eponymous dating app, is aiming for a valuation of nearly $6 billion in its initial public offering (IPO), as it prepares for a high-profile market debut at a time when U.S. capital markets have touched record highs.

The company, in a regulatory filing on Tuesday, said it would sell about 34.5 million shares, raising over $1 billion at the upper end of the price range. Bumble, which is unique among dating apps for letting women make the first move, is seeking to cash in on what is the strongest U.S. IPO market in over two decades. Companies raised a record $168 billion through IPOs on stock exchanges in 2020, according to data from Dealogic.

Bumble was founded in 2014 by Whitney Wolfe Herd, who was also one of the founders of rival app Tinder, which she left earlier that year. In 2019, private equity giant Blackstone took a majority stake in Bumble, valuing the firm at around $3 billion, according to PitchBook.

Bumble also counts the likes of tennis legend Serena Williams and actress Priyanka Chopra, who starred in the TV series Quantico, among its investors. The app, which is immensely popular among millennials, has grown rapidly worldwide over the past few years, but its popularity took a hit last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic as users stayed at home and practised social distancing.

It had 42 million monthly active users as of the third quarter of 2020, and 2.4 million paying users in the nine months ended September, according to its latest filing. Austin, Texas-based Bumble had confidentially filed for an IPO late last year. It said it plans to list on Nasdaq under the symbol "BMBL".

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Border issues given special impetus by PM Modi: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said here today that border issues had been given special impe...

UP Shrawasti tops Niti Aayog aspirational district ranking in Dec

New Delhi, Feb 2 PTI Shrawasti in Uttar Pradesh has topped in the ranking of aspirational districts by government think tank Niti Aayog in December 2020.Dhalai Tripura and Garhwa Jharkhand have been placed at the second and the third positi...

Iran says crew of detained South Korean vessel can leave

Iran has agreed to allow the crew members of a South Korean ship it seized for alleged environmental pollution to leave the country, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.Following a request by the South Korean govern...

Indian-origin expert's UK climate review calls for accountability of nature in global economics

A fundamental change in how we think about and approach economics is needed to reverse biodiversity loss and the impact on nature can no longer be a blind spot in global economic analysis, a leading British Indian economist led independent ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021