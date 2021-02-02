40,735 Look Out Circulars issued against foreigners from Jan 2018 to Dec 2020: MHA

As many as 40,735 Look Out Circulars (LOCs) were issued against foreigners between January 2018 to December 2020, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

In a statement laid in the Lower House, the Ministry of Home Affairs said 2,627 LOCs were issued against foreigners in April, 2020.

''A total of 40,735 LOCs were issued against foreigners during the period January, 2018 to December, 2020. Out of these, 512 LOCs were issued against overstaying foreigners,'' the statement said.

An LOC is issued by any law enforcement agency against an individual barring him or her to leave the country.

The statement said on detection at immigration check posts at the time of departure from India, the foreign nationals against whom LOCs had been issued, were not allowed to leave India till legal proceedings against them were completed. PTI ACB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)