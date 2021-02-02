Left Menu

Three injured in rockslide on NH 29 in Nagaland

PTI | Dimapur | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:10 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:10 IST
Three people were injured and four vehicles were damaged on Tuesday in a rockslide on National Highway 29, where four-laning work was going on, police said.

The rockslide occurred near New Chumukdima village on Tuesday morning, the police said.

The four-laning work was underway on the Dimapur-Kohima stretch of the highway.

Dimapur Police PRO T Relo Aye said the condition of those injured in the incident is stated to be stable.

There have been a number of rockslides between Patkal bridge and Kukidolong on Dimapur-Kohima stretch of NH 29 due to the four-laning work for the past few months.

The Dimapur district administration, in a circular, said that in view of a heavy rockslide, the road from Patkai bridge to Kukidolong will remain closed till further orders.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to prevent any injury, loss of life and damage to property, it said in the statement.

Light vehicles travelling from Dimapur to Kohima have been advised to take an alternative route, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

