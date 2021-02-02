Left Menu

Tata Consumer to acquire Kottaram Agro Foods for Rs 155.8 cr

There are also significant synergies possible with the existing business of TCPL in areas spanning distribution, procurement, and logistics, the company said.Over the cost of acquisition, TCPL said, it has consideration of Rs 155.8 crore.The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of FY 2021, according to TCPL, formerly known as Tata Global Beverages.In addition, the promoters are entitled to a contingent consideration, which is payable upon the business achieving certain operational and financial milestones over a period of 5 years, it added.This acquisition is a good strategic fit for Tata Consumer Products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:12 IST
Tata Consumer to acquire Kottaram Agro Foods for Rs 155.8 cr

Tata Consumer Products on Tuesday said it will acquire Bengaluru-based Kottaram Agro Foods for Rs 155.8 crore to expand its product portfolio.

Kottaram Agro Foods (KAF) is primarily engaged in the business of healthy breakfast cereals and millet-based snacks under the trademark Soulfull.

The company will acquire 100 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of KAF and the move is consistent with TCPL's strategic intent to expand its product portfolio, and participate in multiple consumption occasions, the Tata group firm said in a statement.

''The said acquisition is in line with the company's strategic intent of entering into new adjacent categories in the food space,'' TCPL said.

This marks its entry into multiple new consumption occasions with new adjacent product categories, it added.

''This acquisition will allow TCPL to expand its product portfolio into the fast-growing 'on the table' and on the go categories and to participate in newer consumption occasions. There are also significant synergies possible with the existing business of TCPL in areas spanning distribution, procurement, and logistics,'' the company said.

Over the cost of acquisition, TCPL said, it has ''consideration of Rs 155.8 crore''.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of FY 2021, according to TCPL, formerly known as Tata Global Beverages.

''In addition, the promoters are entitled to a contingent consideration, which is payable upon the business achieving certain operational and financial milestones over a period of 5 years,'' it added.

''This acquisition is a good strategic fit for Tata Consumer Products. It opens to us significant new market opportunities in the fast-growing mini-meals segments and helps us partner a passionate and ambitious team of entrepreneurs who will remain and become a part of Tata Consumer Products team,'' TCPL MD & CEO Sunil D'Souza said.

Soulfull synergizes well with TCPL's existing product portfolio and distribution network as well as the supply chain, he noted.

''We believe Tata Consumer is well-positioned to unlock the full potential of the Soulfull brand and scale,'' D'Souza added.

Brand Soulfull was launched in 2013 and in FY 2019-20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FAA clears way for SpaceX Starship SN9 flight

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said Tuesday that it cleared the way for the flight of SpaceX Starship SN9, saying it complies with all safety and related federal regulations.Prior to the Starship SN8 test launch in December, SpaceX...

Georgia Senate GOP introduce bills to limit mail voting

Republicans in Georgias state Senate have introduced a raft of voting legislation, moving quickly to seek new limitations and requirements after Democrats won the presidential election and two U.S. Senate runoffs in the once reliably red st...

Bengal govt exploring possibilities to reopen schools from Feb 12

The West Bengal government is exploring possibilities to reopen schools and begin classes in the higher grades from February 12 by conforming to COVID-19 protocols, Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday.Stating that nothing h...

U.S. cities underestimating their carbon emissions - study

U.S. cities are underestimating their carbon dioxide emissions by an average of 18, according to a study released on Tuesday, potentially hindering their efforts to craft effective policies to combat climate change. Cities are the source of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021