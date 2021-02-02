Ajanta Pharma Q3 net profit up 64 pc to Rs 177 cr

Drug firm Ajanta Pharma on Tuesday reported a 64 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 177 crore for the quarter ended December mainly on account of robust sales.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 108 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, Ajanta Pharma said in a BSE filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations of the company stood at Rs 749 crore for the quarter under consideration. It was Rs 651 crore for the same period a year ago, it added.

Shares of Ajanta Pharma closed at Rs 1,746.15 apiece on the BSE, down 0.59 percent from its previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)