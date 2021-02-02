Left Menu

German bond yields hit 3-week high as U.S. stimulus hopes swell

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:25 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:11 IST
German bond yields hit 3-week high as U.S. stimulus hopes swell
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday as global market sentiment remained upbeat about U.S. fiscal stimulus, with the German 10-year bond yields hitting their highest level in three weeks. Global stock markets gained for a second day on Tuesday, spurred by increased optimism about economic stimulus and global recovery.

"The main driver today is represented by optimism in talks on the U.S. fiscal stimulus plan," said Antoine Bouvet, rates strategist at ING. The session saw a flurry of euro zone government bond sales and economic indicators.

Belgium and Finland launched sales via syndication of new 50-yr and 30-yr bonds respectively, according to a lead manager and Refinitiv IFR. Those deals "validate our view at the start of the year that conditions are ripe for long-dated primary market activity," ING analysts wrote in a note to clients.

Germany sold via auction 4.732 billion euros of a new 2-year bond due March 2023. From a data perspective, the euro zone economy contracted by less than expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 amid pandemic-induced lockdowns.

Elsewhere in the bloc, Italy's economy shrank by 2.0% in the fourth quarter of last year from the previous three months, a slightly smaller slump than expected, and preliminary French inflation data showed a 0.8% increase year-on-year in January, higher than a forecast of 0.4% Shortly after the data was published, long-term inflation expectations for the bloc rose to the highest since May 2019 at 1.3579%

The benchmark German 10-year Bund yield was up around 3 basis points at -0.487% at 1630 GMT, having risen to a 20-day high of -0.481%. The spread between the German benchmark yield and the 10-year Italian yield was almost flat at 114 basis points .

In Italy, policy conflicts and disagreements over government positions are hampering attempts to revive the country's ruling coalition as the mediator appointed by President Sergio Mattarella is due to report back later on Tuesday. Riskier Italian bonds yields edged higher, with the 10-year up around 3 basis point at 0.654%.

"The market believe Italy's political crisis will be solved very quickly. Optimism is high," ING's Bouvet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

QUOTE BOX-Reaction to the death of UK's Captain Tom Moore

Tributes poured in on Tuesday following the death of Captain Tom Moore, 100, the British World War Two veteran who raised millions of pounds for health service workers on the frontline of the battle against COVID-19.QUEEN ELIZABETH Buckingh...

French health body clears AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Frances top health advisory body on Tuesday approved the use of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine, four days after the European Medicines Agency EMA gave the green light, but said the shot should only be administered to those aged under 65. The...

Israel's Netanyahu plans brief UAE visit next week

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday he planned to pay a three-hour visit next week to the United Arab Emirates and perhaps to Bahrain, two countries that established formal ties with Israel last year.Asked in a news br...

Harley unveils turnaround plan as shares nosedive on disappointing results

Harley-Davidson Incs shares plunged more than 20 on Tuesday after the motorcycle maker unexpectedly swung to a quarterly loss, overshadowing a new turnaround plan that targets low double-digit earnings growth through 2025. Since the middle ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021