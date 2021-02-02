Left Menu

In a first, heart of brain dead man transported by Metro train in Hyderabad for transplant

I must thank Kamineni and ApolloHospitals for reaching out to us with this benevolentrequest, said LTMRHL Managing Director and Chief ExecutiveOfficer K V B Reddy.Green corridors had been created for transport of organsthrough roads in the past.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:07 IST
In a first, heart of brain dead man transported by Metro train in Hyderabad for transplant

For the first time, a heartharvested from a brain dead man for transplant in a needypatient was transported in a metro train here on Tuesday withthe Hyderabad Metro Rail creating a green corridor for 21 kmbetween two city stations, officials said.

The special train carrying the heart harvested from a 45-year old left Nagole at around 4 pm and reached JubileeHills, in less than half-an-hour, breezing through the stretchof 21 km and crossing 16 stations, the L&T Metro Rail(Hyderabad) Limited said in a release.

An ambulance kept ready at the Jubilee Hills station tookthe vital organ to the Apollo Hospitals, where it would betransplanted in a 44-year old man.

Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep SinghPuri hailed the feat by the Metro Rail.

''Kudos to Hyderabad Metro Rail for making every heartbeatmatter. In a first, a special passenger-free green corridorenabled a train to cover 21 kms in 30 mts to transport a liveheart between two hospitals to save a precious human life,'' hetweeted.

The donor, a farmer from Nalgonda district, sufferedacute hemorrhagic bleeding and was declared brain dead at theKamineni Hospital. After his family decided to donate hisorgans, the heart was harvested, the Apollo hospital said in arelease.

It would give a new lease of life to the patient at theApollo Hospitals where he was admitted in a critical conditionabout a month and half ago with severe heart failure.

He was kept alive with continuous infusion of medicine,while scouting for a cadaver heart, the release said.

Dr A G K Gokhale of Apollo Hospitals, leading a team inthe complex transplant surgery, thanked both the Metro Railand the city police for the excellent support extended byorganising a 'green metro corridor' and enabling the seamlesstransportation of the heart in the quickest possible time, itsaid.

We are always at the service of people and this was aGod send opportunity for us to mobilise our resources towardssaving a precious life. I must thank Kamineni and ApolloHospitals for reaching out to us with this benevolentrequest,'' said L&TMRHL Managing Director and Chief ExecutiveOfficer K V B Reddy.

Green corridors had been created for transport of organsthrough roads in the past.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch PM Rutte confirms lockdown to last until at least March

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that most of the lockdown measures in the Netherlands, many of which have been in place since October, will remain in place for weeks due to fears over a surge in cases as a result of variant strain...

NSUI launces fund-raising drive for Ram Temple, Cong treasurer feigns ignorance

The Congress partys students wing National Students Union of India on Tuesday launched a campaign to collect money from students for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, claiming that the BJP and ABVP have been looting people in the n...

Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' over farmer protest tweets

Twitter has restored several accounts it had withheld on Monday after the government had asked it to take action against 250 handles which had posted false and provocative content related to the ongoing farmers agitation, according to sourc...

Italia Viva's chief Renzi says coalition talks have failed

Talks aimed at reviving Italys ruling coalition have failed, Matteo Renzi, the head of the small Italia Viva party which triggered the political crisis, said on Tuesday.A mediator has spent the last two days trying to patch up differences b...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021