PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb. 3

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK starts process to form post-Brexit state-aid watchdog https://on.ft.com/3pHhhyA Amazon's Jeff Bezos to step aside as chief executive this year https://on.ft.com/39FS1mM

Oxford/AstraZeneca study supports UK decision to delay second doses https://on.ft.com/36Tm60D Steve Cohen's Point72 raises $1.5bn https://on.ft.com/3rhzJOC

Overview Britain will take an important step towards the creation of an independent authority to oversee its post-Brexit subsidy regime on Wednesday when it launches a consultation on how the new body will operate and whether it should have enforcement powers.

Amazon.com Inc said on Tuesday chief executive Jeff Bezos will step aside later this year to become executive chairman, making way for cloud computing division head Andy Jassy to replace him in the role. A single dose of the Oxford and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine is 76% effective from three weeks to 12 weeks after the injection, according to an analysis of trial data.

Billionaire investor Steven Cohen's Point72 Asset Management has raised $1.5 billion from investors, boosting the hedge fund's assets under management after it lost 10% in January and provided emergency financing to Melvin Capital, the firm at the centre of the GameStop short squeeze. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

