Left Menu

India's services sector expands in Jan; business optimism touches 11-month high on improved demand: Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 11:48 IST
India's services sector expands in Jan; business optimism touches 11-month high on improved demand: Survey
Representative image

Bolstered by improved domestic demand, India's services sector expanded for the fourth consecutive month in January as business activities quickened and rising business optimism is set to sustain the growth momentum, a monthly survey said on Wednesday.

The seasonally-adjusted India Services Business Activity Index rose from 52.3 in December to 52.8 in January, pointing to a quicker expansion in output.

The index was above the critical 50 mark that separates growth from contraction for the fourth month in a row during January.

Though the pace of growth accelerated from December, the headline figure remained below its long-run average of 53.3 and was consistent with a moderate pace of growth, the survey said.

According to panelists, marketing efforts, the reopening of some establishments and strengthening demand all supported the increase in sales.

''The Indian service sector enjoyed good levels of activity in January, with new business volumes rising for the fourth successive month and growth rates for both measures picking up from December,'' said Pollyanna De Lima, Economics Associate Director at IHS Markit.

Further, the survey said the rise in new business was centred on the domestic market, as new export work decreased further as travel restrictions and the COVID-19 pandemic dampened international demand for services.

On the inflation front, input costs increased for the seventh straight month at the start of 2021, with monitored companies reporting higher prices for fuel and a wide range of materials.

''The main area of concern is the extent to which costs are rising across the services economy, with the rate of inflation remaining above trend despite easing from December,'' Lima said.

Lima also noted that ''there are signs that higher costs are preventing firms from taking on additional staff, with the PMI (Purchasing Managers' Index) survey showing a second successive fall in employment''.

There were back-to-back declines in service sector employment. The pace of job shedding was, however, marginal as 97 per cent of survey members indicated no change in payroll numbers since the preceding survey period.

Meanwhile, the launch of COVID-19 vaccine programme boosted optimism towards the 12-month outlook for output. The overall degree of optimism touched an 11-month high.

''... with business optimism rising to an 11-month high in light of the new COVID-19 immunisation programme, the service sector looks set to sustain growth and confidence towards hiring may improve as COVID-19 concerns diminish,'' Lima said.

Meanwhile, business activity across the private sector expanded at a marked and accelerated pace at the start of 2021, with growth picking up among manufacturers and service providers.

The Composite PMI Output Index, which measures combined services and manufacturing output, edged up to 55.8 in January, from 54.9 in December.

''When we combine the results for the service sector with those for manufacturing, the picture for the Indian economy looks brighter. Across the private sector, output and new orders rose markedly and at rates that surpassed their respective long-run averages,'' Lima noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Marathwada's biggest entrepreneur Milind Pote's Gamex Game Zone inaugurated by actress Urvashi Rautela

New Delhi India, February 3 ANIThePRTree Its not necessary to dream small just because the city you are living in is small. Its absolutely possible to dream big and achieve it even while living in a small town. The best example of this is e...

Doors always open for farmers; Oppn should not make stir another Shaheen Bagh:BJP in RS

Asserting that the new farm laws were passed after extensive deliberations in Parliament, the BJP on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that doors are always open for farmers to resolve the issue amicably, and urged opposition parties not to make ...

430 PSA detainees released in J-K: MHA

New Delhi India, February 3 ANIA total of 430 persons who were detained under the Public Safety Act have been released till date while no one is under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Parliament ...

Thousands protest Myanmar coup in Tokyo, demand Japan take tougher action

Thousands of Burmese demonstrators gathered outside Japans foreign affairs ministry on Wednesday demanding Tokyo join its allies in taking a harder stance against the military coup in Myanmar.Wearing red and waving printed photos of Aung Sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021