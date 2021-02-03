Maruti Suzuki partners with ALD Automotive India for subscription prog

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said it has partnered with ALD Automotive India for its subscription program for individual customers.

Through the partnership with ALD Automotive India, the operational leasing and fleet management business line of the Société Générale Group, the company has expanded the subscription service to Kochi, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

Customers will pay an all-inclusive monthly subscription charge starting at Rs 12,513 for Wagon R and Rs 13,324 for Ignis in Kochi (including taxes) for a tenure of 48 months, it added.

Maruti Suzuki has been offering the subscription programme in eight cities, including Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Chennai and Ahmedabad.

Its other partners for the subscription program include Orix Auto Infrastructure Services and Myles Automotive Technologies.

Under the scheme, a customer can opt from a range of models such as WagonR, Swift, Dzire, Vitara Brezza, Ertiga from Maruti Suzuki ARENA network and IGNIS, Baleno, Ciaz, XL6 and S-Cross from Nexa premium retail chain.

Maruti Suzuki India Director, Marketing and Sales, Shashank Srivastava said although subscription is a new concept for customers in India and the company has received ''overwhelming response in the past few months''.

''We have received over 15,500 enquiries. We have now expanded the program to Kochi, in addition to eight other cities,'' he said.

ALD Automotive India CEO & Whole-time Director Suvajit Karmakar said the subscription offers bundled services like maintenance and insurance.

''The main reasons for higher acceptance of subscription are that there exists a segment of consumers who want to be safe in these times as well as drive the car without the hassles of ownership like managing insurance and maintenance,'' he added.

After the completion of subscription tenure, the customer can also opt to extend, upgrade the vehicle, or buy the car at market price, Maruti Suzuki said.

