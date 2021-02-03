Left Menu

Vodafone's service revenue returns to growth in third quarter

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:39 IST
Vodafone's service revenue returns to growth in third quarter

Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, said organic service revenue returned to growth in its third quarter, with a rise of 0.4% soundly beating analysts' expectations for a fall of 0.1%.

The company on Wednesday said its good trading performance underscored its confidence in the outlook for the full year and it reiterated its earnings guidance.

Also Read: UK mobile networks Vodafone, O2 and Three tackle rural coverage

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags, comments, especially by celebrities are neither accurate nor responsible: MEA.

Temptation of sensationalist social media hashtags, comments, especially by celebrities are neither accurate nor responsible MEA....

Marathwada's biggest entrepreneur Milind Pote's Gamex Game Zone inaugurated by actress Urvashi Rautela

New Delhi India, February 3 ANIThePRTree Its not necessary to dream small just because the city you are living in is small. Its absolutely possible to dream big and achieve it even while living in a small town. The best example of this is e...

Doors always open for farmers; Oppn should not make stir another Shaheen Bagh:BJP in RS

Asserting that the new farm laws were passed after extensive deliberations in Parliament, the BJP on Tuesday said in Rajya Sabha that doors are always open for farmers to resolve the issue amicably, and urged opposition parties not to make ...

430 PSA detainees released in J-K: MHA

New Delhi India, February 3 ANIA total of 430 persons who were detained under the Public Safety Act have been released till date while no one is under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Parliament ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021