Vodafone's service revenue returns to growth in third quarter

Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, said organic service revenue returned to growth in its third quarter, with a rise of 0.4% soundly beating analysts' expectations for a fall of 0.1%.

The company on Wednesday said its good trading performance underscored its confidence in the outlook for the full year and it reiterated its earnings guidance.

