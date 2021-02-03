Vodafone's service revenue returns to growth in third quarter

Vodafone's service revenue returns to growth in third quarterReuters | London | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:39 IST
Vodafone, the world's second largest mobile operator, said organic service revenue returned to growth in its third quarter, with a rise of 0.4% soundly beating analysts' expectations for a fall of 0.1%.
The company on Wednesday said its good trading performance underscored its confidence in the outlook for the full year and it reiterated its earnings guidance.
