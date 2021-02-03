Marathwada's biggest entrepreneur Milind Pote's Gamex Game Zone inaugurated by actress Urvashi Rautela

Left Menu

It's not necessary to dream small just because the city you are living in is small. It's absolutely possible to dream big and achieve it even while living in a small town.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 12:47 IST
New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI/ThePRTree): It's not necessary to dream small just because the city you are living in is small. It's absolutely possible to dream big and achieve it even while living in a small town. The best example of this is entrepreneur Milind Pote from Aurangabad. His desire to grow and to do something unique while running his restaurant business well; and with that strong will, he has been able to achieve the same by establishing the biggest game zone not only in Aurangabad but also in Marathwada region, Game X !

Many people living in Aurangabad thought that there should be something to spend time with their family on holidays. There should be a place where children and adults can enjoy; but because of the lack of facilities, many people were seen going to cities like Mumbai and Pune on holidays. But no need to go anywhere else now. Because, Milind Pote has brought Game X to your service to help you enjoy with your loved ones. Just a few months ago, The Game X was inaugurated by popular Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela. But the people of Aurangabad could not enjoy it because of the lockdown. Even today, kids are waiting for game X to open. There are different irresistible sports are available in here.

That's the reason, Game X is going to be in the service in the coming days. Then, plan on the holidays and have fun with the whole family, in Milind Pote's Game X! The event and artist Urvashi Rautela both were managed by Amol Ghodke. The event was a super success and people loved it. Everyone enjoyed at the fullest.

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

